Catherine Flemming née Murphy, late of Rosehill, Firies, and formerly of Valentia Island.
Catherine is pre-deceased by her son Damien and her brothers Eamonn and Deo.
Sadly missed by her loving family - her sons Brendan and Mark, their father Dermot, grandchildren Jack and Ava, brother Séamus, sister Margaret, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
May She Rest in Peace
Reposing at Eamon O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Firies on Friday from 5.30PM to 7.30PM. Funeral cortege for Catherine Flemming will arrive to St Gertrude’s Church, Firies on Saturday morning at 10.50AM for Requiem Mass at 11.00AM. Burial will take place afterwards in Kilmore Cemetery, Valentia Island.
Catherine’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link
https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-gertrudes-church
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry
or Killarney Nursing Home.
Enquiries to Eamon O’Connor Funeral Director, Firies.
