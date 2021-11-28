Catherine Brosnan née Kirby, Shronebeirne, Kilmorna, Listowel.
Predeceased by her husband Jeremiah, daughter Moira and son-in-law Martin. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son John, daughters Nuala, Teresa and Rita, grandchildren Jason, Denise, Sarah, Kerri-Marie and Ritchie, great-grandchildren Rhiann and Reece, sister Peggy, son-in-law Richard, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brigid's Church, Duagh, on Wednesday morning at 10.45am, with the Requiem Mass for Catherine being celebrated at 11am, live-streamed on https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh/
followed by burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to a Charity of your choice.
