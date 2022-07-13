Cathal Horan, O'Connell Demesne, Limerick Road, Castleisland, Co. Kerry.
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland, on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to Cordal Church on Tuesday morning at 11.45am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery, Cordal.
Cathal passed away peacefully on July 23rd 2022, after a short illness, in the wonderful care of the doctors, nurses and staff of the Bon Secours Hospital Tralee. Beloved son of the late Charles and Kitty. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his brother Donie, sister Eleanor, nephew Shane, niece Orla, brother-in-law Pat, grandnephews Gavin and Dara, all extended family, cousins, neighbours and many friends.
May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
