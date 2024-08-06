Caroline Nammock (née Walsh)

Pre-deceased by her husband Terry, mother Maureen, father Paddy, brother Peter, and niece Laura.

Caroline passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful and compassionate care of the palliative care team at University Hospital Kerry.

Beloved mother of Peter, Shane and Lorraine.

Sadly missed by her loving family – her sons, daughter, grandchildren Éabha and Ríadh, daughter-in-law Diana, Lorraine’s partner Martin, Shane’s partner Julie, brother Pa, sisters Ann, Linda, Elaine and Jackie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

May Caroline Rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements:- Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Thursday from 5.00PM to 7.00PM. Funeral arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 11.40AM for Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Caroline’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link http://www.stjohns.ie

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry via the following link

Kerry Hospice Foundation | Suiamhneas Centre | Tralee

House Private Please

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.