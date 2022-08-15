Caroline Donovan, Ballyrickard Close and formerly of Mitchel's Crescent, Tralee.
Caroline – predeceased by her daughter Natasha, her parents Jimmy and Mary-Margaret and her brothers David and Martin. Cherished mother of Stephen, Tracey, James, Patrick, Christina, Caroline and Caitriona. Deeply regretted by her loving family – her sons, daughters brother DJ, sister Mary-Teresa, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends. May She Rest in Peace
Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday evening (Aug 17th) from 5.00PM to 6.30PM.
Funeral arriving to St. John’s Parish Church, on Thursday morning (Aug 18th) at 9.40AM for 10.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial in New Rath Cemetery.
The Requiem Mass will be livestreamed at www.stjohns.ie
House private please.
