Caroline Burns, 16 Árd Aoibhinn, Beenbane, Waterville & late of Cahersiveen.

Predeceased by her father Donal. Sadly missed by her mother Mary, sisters Avril & Christine, brothers-in-law Keith & Brian, nephew Kayden, niece Tayla, relatives, neighbours & friends. May Caroline Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home on Wednesday, 25th May. Caroline's remains will leave her home at 11.15am on Thursday, 26th May, for requiem mass at 12 noon in St Finian's Church, Waterville. Burial will take place afterwards in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Cahersiveen.

Advertisement

Requiem mass live streaming: https://www.churchservices.tv/waterville