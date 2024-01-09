Caroline Brosnan (nee Keane), Sandhill Rd Ballybunion and formerly of Limerick and London

Reposing in Lynch`s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Thursday January 11th from 5.00-7.00pm. Caroline's funeral cortege will arrive at St John's Church, Ballybunion on Friday for 11.00am Requiem Mass. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery (St. John's).

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Palliative Care unit, University Hospital Kerry.

Mass will be live-streamed on www.facebook/stjohnsparishballybunion

Family Information: The death has occurred of Caroline Brosnan (née Keane) of Sandhill Rd. Ballybunion and formerly of Limerick & London.

Caroline is pre-deceased by her beloved husband Mick and son Mike.

She will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Kate, son James, grandchildren, Charlotte, Caroline, Mikey and Jessica, son-in-law, Kevin, sister, Maura, brothers, Rusty, Derek, Davey and Joe, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends

Rest In Peace.