The death has occurred of Carol O'Dwyer (née Coffey), Kenneigh, Waterville, Co. Kerry, on 2nd December 2022, who passed away peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her parents Jerome and Molly and her sister Anne.

Dearly loved and sadly missed by her beloved husband Colm; daughters Claire and Shelley; adored grandchildren Jamie, Abigail, Hannah, Robbie and Kerry.

Deeply regretted by her sisters and brothers; Eileen, Sheila, Kevin, Michael and Lucy; son-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Waking in the family home tonight Saturday, 3rd December, for relatives and neighbours only. Reposing at Fitzgerald's Funeral Home, Waterville, on Sunday, 4th December, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Removal from the family home to St., Finian's Church, Waterville, on Monday morning, 5th December, for Requiem Mass at 11:00 a.m., followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be live streamed via the following link:

www.churchservices.tv/waterville

Advertisement

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.