Carmel Trant (née O'Leary)

Carmel, beloved wife of Jim and cherished mother of Denis, Eleanor, Cara and Diarmuid.

Sadly missed by her loving family – her husband, sons, daughters, daughter-in-law Katie, grandchildren Maeve, Aoife Kate, Ciara and Aishling, sister-in-laws Kitty and Eileen, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews and grand-nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Carmel Rest in Peace

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady and St Brendan’s Parish Church, Tralee on Wednesday morning at 10.30AM for 11.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in Kilfeighney Cemetery, Lixnaw. Carmel’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link www.stbrendansparishtralee.net

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Baile Mhuire Day Care via the following link New Donation | Baile Mhuire

House Private Please

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.