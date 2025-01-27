Carmel Trant (née O'Leary) Lisanearla, Tralee, and formerly Athea,Co.Limerick.
Carmel, beloved wife of Jim and cherished mother of Denis, Eleanor, Cara and Diarmuid.
Sadly missed by her loving family – her husband, sons, daughters, daughter-in-law Katie, grandchildren Maeve, Aoife Kate, Ciara and Aishling, sister-in-laws Kitty and Eileen, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews and grand-nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
May Carmel Rest in Peace
Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady and St Brendan’s Parish Church, Tralee on Wednesday morning at 10.30AM for 11.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in Kilfeighney Cemetery, Lixnaw. Carmel’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link www.stbrendansparishtralee.net
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Baile Mhuire Day Care via the following link New Donation | Baile Mhuire
House Private Please
Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.
Recommended
Council establishing emergency response hubs across Kerry for those still without powerJan 27, 2025 17:43
Over €3 million won by Kerry Lotto players in 2024Jan 27, 2025 17:35
Rare leprosy case in southwest led to complex public health challengesJan 27, 2025 17:29
Gardaí seek public's help in tracing driver who damaged two buildings in Tralee town centreJan 27, 2025 17:28
Thornton returns as Weldon names squad for Euro qualifiersJan 27, 2025 17:01