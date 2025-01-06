Carmel Keating née O'Connor, Caherleaheen, Tralee.
Carmel is the beloved wife of Sam and the cherished mother of Samantha, Laura, Simon, Janice, Norma, Robert and Conor.
Carmel is pre-deceased by her parents Jeremiah and Molly, her brothers Thomas and Diarmuid and her sisters Bridie and Maureen.
Sadly missed by her loving family – her husband, sons, daughters, sister Helen, grandchildren Joseph, Kenneth, Niamh, Garrett, Grace, Isabel, Cillian, Emily, Sophie, Jennifer, Jack, William, Norah, Conor Óg and Catherine, great-grandchildren Robyn, Patrick and DJ, sons-in-law Pat, Denis, James and John, daughters-in-law Susan, Caroline and Sineád, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews and grand-nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
May Carmel Rest in Peace
Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Monday from 5.00PM to 7.00PM. Funeral cortège arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 11.30AM for Requiem Mass at 12noon followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.
Requiem Mass for Carmel will be live-streamed on the following link
House Private Please.
Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.
