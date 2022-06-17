Canon Moss O'Connell of the Diocese of Salford UK and formerly of Lisereen, Abbeydorney

Funeral arrangements will be confirmed later in Salford and a Memorial Mass will be celebrated in St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney at 7.30 pm on Thursday 14th July.

Son of the late John and Mary and brother of the late Rita Moloney (Bruree), Jo Cantillon (Causeway), Sr. Rufina (Perth), Sr. Cecilia (Listowel), Kit (Killarney), Sr. Senan (Rathmore), Sr. Bernadette (Surrey), John (Lisereen), Michael (Laccabeg) and Fr. Tom (Australia).

Sadly missed by his loving family, his sister Sheila Healy (Ardfert), brother-in-law Phil, sister-in-law Mary O'Connell (Laccabeg), The Clergy of the Diocese of Kerry and Salford, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews and great-grandnieces, relatives and a large circle of friends and wonderful parishioners