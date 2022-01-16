Canon Mícheál O Doherty

Canon Micheál O'Doherty, Glenbeigh

Funeral cortege to arrive at 1.45pm.

Requiem mass will be live streamed on MCN Media St. James Church, Glenbeigh.

Canon Micheál, former Parish Priest of Caherciveen and National Director of CMAC, died peacefully in the loving care of the wonderful staff at St Joseph’s Nursing Home, Killorglin. Deeply regretted by his sisters Maeve and Una, his brothers Fr. Donal & Brian, his brother-in-law Gene, nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, Bishops and fellow clergy, parishioners, friends and colleagues. Remembering also at this time his deceased parents Séamus and Susan, his sister Maura and brothers-in-law Matt and Roy. Canon Micheál’s Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday 19 January at 2pm in St. James’ Church, Glenbeigh and will be followed by private cremation. The Requiem Mass will be live-streamed on MCN Media, St. James Church, Glenbeigh. Ceol na nAingeal go gcloisfidh sé agus leaba i measc na Naomh go raibh aige.