Caitríona Doran Dorr, Clonskeagh, Dublin; 10th February 2025, peacefully surrounded by her loving family and in the wonderful care of St. Vincent’s Hospital.

Caitríona, dearly beloved wife of Noel Dorr, sadly and lovingly missed by her family, dear sisters Máire and Isín, brother Dáibhí, loving sisters in law Ben and Catherine, brothers in law Frank and Donal, her nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews, great grandnephew, all her extended family and many friends.

Suaimhneas uirthi

Caitríona will repose in Massey Bros. Funeral Home, Goatstown, D14 X348 on Thursday 13th of February from 2pm to 4pm. Cremation service will take place on Friday 14th February at 4pm, in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Victorian Chapel, Harold's Cross.

For those who cannot attend the service you can view it live, by clicking here.

Caitríona Ní Dheoráin, Cluain Sceach, Baile Átha Cliath – 10 Feabhra 2025, go suimhneach, a muintir ghrámhar timpeallaithe uirthi, agus í faoi chúram iontach Oispidéal Naomh Uinseann. Caitríona, bean chéile ionúin is ansa Noel Dorr. Airíonn a muintir chroí briste uaithe í, a deirféaracha Máire agus Isín agus a deartháir Dáibhí, a deirféaracha cleamhnais Ben agus Catherine, a deartháireacha cleamhnais Dónal agus Frank; is mór an chailliúnt í dá neachtanna agus nianna, dá garneachtanna agus garnianna agus mac a gariníon. A cairde agus gaolta uilig.

Faoi shuaimhneas

Beidh Caitríona á faire i teach tórraimh Massey, Baile na nGabhar, Baile Átha Cliath 14, Déardaoin 13 Feabhra idir 2 agus 5 i.n. Deasghnáth créamtha, Aoine 14 Feabhra ag 4 i.n., Reilg agus Créamatóiriam, Mount Jerome, Séipéal Victoria, Crois Araild.

Muna féidir bheith i láthair, beidh an tSeirbhís le feiscint má cliceáiltear ansa.

All enquiries to Massey Bros., Goatstown on (01) 268 8828.