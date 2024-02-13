Brigid Clifford née O’Donoghue, Kenneigh, Cahersiveen; died peacefully on Monday, February 12th 2024 surrounded by her family, following a long illness. Predeceased by her parents Tadgh and Hannah and her brother John. Brigid will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her grieving husband Pat, her children Siobhán and Michéal, son-in-law Eoin, beloved grandson Fintan, sisters Geraldine, Anne and Mary, brother-in-laws Chris and Trevor, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. May Brigid rest in peace.

Reposing in Fitzgerald's Funeral Home Waterville (V23 RK24) on Tuesday evening (Feb 13th) from 5pm-7-45pm followed by removal to St Finian's Church, Waterville arriving at 8pm. Requiem mass on Wednesday afternoon (Feb 14th) at 1pm followed by burial in the Adjoining Cemetery.

The requiem mass will be live-streamed via the link below:

https://www.churchservices.tv/waterville