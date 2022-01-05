Brigadier General Jack (Seán) Kissane, Salthill, Galway & formerly of Killomeroe, Lisselton.

Reposing at the O’ Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, Galway on Thursday, 6th January from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m..

Requiem Mass on Saturday 8th January at 11 a.m. at the Church of Christ the King, Salthill. For family and close friends only.

Funeral after Mass to Rahoon Cemetery.

Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-church-salthill

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to ‘the Galway Hospice.

Enquiries to O Flaherty Funeral Directors Galway.

Family Information;-Formerly of Killomeroe, Lisselton, Co. Kerry (peacefully) at his home in Salthill in the loving care of his family.

Pre-deceased by his first wife Mary (née Hassett), brothers Fr. Michael, Edward, Richie and sisters Mary and Peggy McElligott.

Beloved husband of Maureen (née Dunleavy) and the late Mary, much loved father of Niamh Ryan (Tipperary), Katherine Stapleton (Naas), John (Wales), Lorna Mayne, (Dubai) and Keith (Galway).

Deeply mourned by his wife and family, his sister Hannah May Liston, daughters-in-law Corrin and Hilary, sons-in-law Dominic, Eoin and Steve, adored grandchildren, nieces, nephews, the extended Kissane, Dunleavy and Hassett families, neighbours and friends.