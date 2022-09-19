Bridie Thompson née O'Donnell of Hamilton, Glasgow & formerly of Coolegrane, Brosna.

Peacefully, in the care of the staff at Wishaw General Hospital. Beloved wife of the late John Thompson and loving mother to Julie, Alan and Nicola. Sadly missed by all of her adored grandchildren. Deeply regretted by her sisters, Sheila (Wales) and Teresa (England), brothers Jerry (England) and John (Brosna). Predeceased by her parents Nicholas and Annie of Coolegrane, Brosna and her brothers Francis, Willie, Matt, Joe and Mike.

~ May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace ~

Committal will take place this Friday the 23rd of September at 12 Noon at Daldowie Crematorium, Daldowie Estate, Glasgow.

Donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Association of Ireland.

https://alzheimer.ie/get-involved/become-a-friend-support-asi/donate/