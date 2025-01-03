Bridie Sugrue, Ohermong Cross, Caherciveen, passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Anne’s Hospital on Thursday 2nd January 2025.

Predeceased by her sister Noreen (Butler), and very sadly missed by her beloved sisters Mary and Kathleen, brother John, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May Bridie’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahirciveen on Sunday 5th January from 6pm to 8pm, followed by removal to the Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahirciveen arriving for 8.30pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday 6th January at 11.30am, with burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery.

Funeral mass will be live-streamed on www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen