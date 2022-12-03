Bridie Shine (née Shine), Glin Road, Moyvane. Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Monday evening from 5 p.m to 7.30 p.m. Requiem Mass for Bridie will be celebrated in The Church of the Assumption, Moyvane, on Tuesday at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.

Peacefully, on December 3rd, 2022, at her home. Predeceased by her husband Jack and brother Connie. Beloved mother of Don, Norma (Stack), Mairéad (New York) and Elaine (Broderick,Clonmel). Bridie will be sadly missed by her sons-in-law Johnny and Joe, daughter-in-law Karen, grandchildren Ellen, Shane, Laura, Amy, David, Ruth, Emma and Jack, her relatives, neighbours and many good friends.