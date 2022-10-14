Bridie Sheahan (née O'Sullivan), Turraree, Glin, Co. Limerick, died peacefully on 14th October 2022 at Milford Care Centre, Limerick surrounded by her cherished family. Predeceased by her sisters Sr. Moira and Kathy (Scollard). Bridie will be sadly missed by her loving family; husband Pat, sons Roger, Pat and Martin, daughters Bridie and Mary, son-in-law Perry, daughters-in-law Christine and Ann, Mary's partner Tommy, sisters Eileen, Anna, Nora, Margaret and Chrissie, her adoring grandsons Patrick, Aaron, Perry, Darragh, Mark, Dylan and Conor, brothers-in-law Denis, Pat, Jimmy, John and Liam, sister-in-law Cora, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence (V94V2PE) on Saturday afternoon until 8pm and on Sunday from 4.30pm until 7pm at Healy's Funeral Home, Mill Street, Glin (V94C3C6) followed by removal to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin for arrival at 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11 am followed by burial in Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin. Mass will be live streamed on the following link: www.churchservices.tv/glin

(House private, close friends, neighbours)

Family flowers only. Memorial donations to 'Mid-Western Cancer Foundation' (email [email protected]) or 'Milford Care Centre'

If you would like to leave a personal message for Bridie's family, please use the book of condolence option

The family would like to thank you for your thoughtfulness and support at this time.