Bridie Sayers née Healy, Lack West, Inch, Annascaul and formerly of Tulligmore, Killorglin.

Bridie passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family and in the excellent care of The Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Gearoid, daughter Mary, sons James & Gearoid, son-in-law Gary, much loved granddaughter Grace, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends. Rest In Peace

Reposing Friday evening (Nov. 25th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 5pm - 8pm. Funeral arriving Saturday morning (Nov. 26th) to St. Joseph's Church Inch for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Inch Cemetery.

Family flowers only please

Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry