Bridie Prendergast née Mc Carthy

Bridie Prendergast née McCarthy of Ballycarthy, Ballyseedy, Tralee,

Co. Kerry and formerly Springfield, Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary.

Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymacelligott on Tuesday morning at 9:30 am where the Requiem Mass for Bridie will be celebrated at 10am (streamed on Ballymacelligott Community Alert facebook page). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Aghadoe Ward, U.H.K., or

Baile Mhuire day care centre, care of the Gleasure Funeral Home.

Beloved wife of the late Joe and dear mother of Claire (Sullivan) and Michael and sister of the late Teresa and Josephine.

Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Michael, Dylan, Rachael, Liam and Dara, brothers John and Pat, sister Margaret Cleary, son-in-law Patrick, daughter-in-law Hazel, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.