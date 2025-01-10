Bridie O'Sullivan (née O'Gorman)

And formerly of Sheheree, Killarney.

Beloved wife of the late Paul, sadly missed by her loving nieces and nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours, staff and residents of Our Lady of Lourdes Nursing Home, and wide circle of friends. Bridie is pre-deceased by her brothers John, James, Timothy, Jeremiah, Michael and Patrick and her sisters Nancy, Sheila, Eileen and Mary.

"May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home this Sunday, the 12th of January, from 4:00pm to 6:00pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass will take place at 10:30am on Monday morning followed by burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral