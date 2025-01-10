The death has occurred of
Bridie O'Sullivan
(née O'Gorman)
And formerly of Sheheree, Killarney.
Beloved wife of the late Paul, sadly missed by her loving nieces and nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours, staff and residents of Our Lady of Lourdes Nursing Home, and wide circle of friends. Bridie is pre-deceased by her brothers John, James, Timothy, Jeremiah, Michael and Patrick and her sisters Nancy, Sheila, Eileen and Mary.
"May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home this Sunday, the 12th of January, from 4:00pm to 6:00pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass will take place at 10:30am on Monday morning followed by burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral
Recommended
Coast Guard member has never seen snow cause such isolation as in Kerry this weekJan 10, 2025 13:24
KSGBL games postponed this weekendJan 10, 2025 13:16
Gardaí urging motorists to continue to drive with care as icy conditions remain on Kerry roadsJan 10, 2025 13:24
Kerry businesses invited to apply for circular economy awardsJan 10, 2025 13:15
An Bórd Pleanála gives green light for 30 Dingle apartmentsJan 10, 2025 13:37