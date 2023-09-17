Bridie O'Riordan Holy Cross Gardens, Killarney and formerly of Caragh Lake and Manchester, passed away peacefully on Saturday 16th September 2023 in her 98th year after a short illness in the wonderful care of the staff of Muckross Ward and the Palliative Care Team in University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by her brother Michael O'Riordan (Coolick, Kilcummin). Sadly missed by her daughter Bridie, nephews Michael and Tom O'Riordan, nieces Marie Moloney, Ann Guiry, Brenda Edmonds, Martina O'Riordan and their families, members of the Whelan family, her neighbours and many friends in Holy Cross Gardens and the Day Centre.

May Bridie Rest In Peace

Advertisement

Funeral arriving at Our Lady Of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin on Monday evening at 6.00pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11.00am, burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kilcummin. The Requiem Mass for Bridie will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/kilcummin