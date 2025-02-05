Bridie O' Sullivan née Kelleher, Knockanimirish, Headford, Killarney.

On 4th February 2025, peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her parents Johnny and Joan Kelleher, her husband Jack O' Sullivan and her son in law Paul O' Connor.

Sadly missed by her daughters Joan (O' Connor), Margaret (Furlong), Brigid and Helen (Moynihan) and her sons Sean and Jer, her sons in law James, Damien and Gearoid and daughters in law Linda and Angela, her adored grandchildren Jack, Aine, Ciara, Diarmuid, Eimear, Hannah, Dan, John, Ava, Dean, Zach, Luke, Jake, Euan, her sisters Sheila and Helen, her brothers Michael and Sean, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home, Barraduff (V93 D544)on this Wednesday evening 5th February from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Barraduff (V93 CVO6) on Thursday morning 6th February at 10.40am for Requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killaha Cemetery.

Family Flowers Only Please.

Donations in Lieu to Palliative Care Team at University Hospital Kerry.

House Private Please.

Requiem mass will be lived streamed on Glenflesk Parish Facebook Page.