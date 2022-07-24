Bridie O Donoghue (nee Keating), St Brendan’s Terrace, Cahersiveen

Waking in Dalys funeral home from 6-8pm on Monday 25th July. Arriving at 10.45am on Tuesday 26th July to Daniel O Connell Memorial Church for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Keelavarnogue cemetery.

Family Information:

The death has occurred of Bridie O'Donoghue (nee Keating) of St. Brendan's Terrace, Cahersiveen and formerly of The Old Road, Cahersiveen, who passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, surrounded by her family in her residence on Saturday July 23rd 2022. Predeceased by her husband Jeremiah and her son-in-law John O' Shea, her sister Mary (England) and her brothers Patrick (England) and Michael (Dublin). Bridie will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Anne, Bridget, Siobhan and Cathy, Cathy's partner Mike, her grandchildren Olivia, Aidan, Deirdre, Killian, Ciara and Christopher, her brothers John (USA), Fr. Liam Keating (Australia) and her sisters Joan (USA) and Kathleen (USA) and her many nieces and nephews.

May she rest in peace