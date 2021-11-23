Bridie O Connor (nee O' Connell), Ballinablown, St Finian's Bay, The Glen & formerly The Pound, Portmagee.

Pre-deceased by her husband Frank, sisters Mary & Nora, brothers Fr. Dan, John Thomas & Michael. Much loved mother of Angela (O'Shea), Carmel (Sheahan), Mary (Travers), Helen (Perry), Kathleen (Nagle), Lisa (McCarthy), Stella (Hayes) & Bridget (O' Shea). Sadly missed by her fond sisters Sr. Helena, Kitty, Alice, Tess & Sr. Bernadette, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours & friends.

Reposing at Daly's Funeral Home Cahersiveen this evening from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem mass on Saturday at 12 noon in the Sacred Heart Church, The Glen, followed by burial in the New Cemetery, The Glen.

Funeral mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/portmagee

To view press the mobile tab on the top left hand side of the home page. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St Anne's Hospital, Cahersiveen.

Enquiries to O' Sullivan Funeral Directors.