Bridie O Connor (nee O' Connell), Ballinablown, St Finian's Bay, The Glen & formerly The Pound, Portmagee.
Pre-deceased by her husband Frank, sisters Mary & Nora, brothers Fr. Dan, John Thomas & Michael. Much loved mother of Angela (O'Shea), Carmel (Sheahan), Mary (Travers), Helen (Perry), Kathleen (Nagle), Lisa (McCarthy), Stella (Hayes) & Bridget (O' Shea). Sadly missed by her fond sisters Sr. Helena, Kitty, Alice, Tess & Sr. Bernadette, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours & friends.
Reposing at Daly's Funeral Home Cahersiveen this evening from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem mass on Saturday at 12 noon in the Sacred Heart Church, The Glen, followed by burial in the New Cemetery, The Glen.
Funeral mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/portmagee
To view press the mobile tab on the top left hand side of the home page. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St Anne's Hospital, Cahersiveen.
Enquiries to O' Sullivan Funeral Directors.
Recommended
Kerry man charged with committing sexual offences against a child indicates guilty pleaNov 25, 2021 09:11
Plans to enhance historic town square in Mid KerryNov 23, 2021 10:11
Castleisland company says dispute with Kerry County Council threatens workers homesNov 25, 2021 17:11
No intensive care or general beds available at University Hospital KerryNov 25, 2021 17:11
Council to cordon off part of road to Ladies Beach in BallybunionNov 25, 2021 13:11