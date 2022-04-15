Bridie Murphy (née Cronin)
East End, Rathmore, Kerry
Reposing at O'Keeffe's Funeral Home, Rathmore on Monday, April 18th, from 6:00pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to St Joseph's Church, Rathmore. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday April 19th at 11:00am in St Joseph's Church Rathmore, followed by burial in Adare Cemetery, Co. Limerick.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired to The Kerry Parents & Friends Association.
