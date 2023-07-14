The death has occurred of
BRIDIE MULDERRIG
(née MAHONY)
BRIDIE MULDERRIG née MAHONY, CROMANE CROSS, KILLORGLIN
Bridie passed away peacefully in the excellent care of the staff of St. Joseph's Nursing Home Killorglin and in the company of her loving family.
Predeceased by her beloved husband Ciarán.
Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons & daughters; Michael, Emer, Kieran & Claire, her dearly loved grandchildren Kimberly, Sam, Katie, Elisha, Charlotte, Kyle, Aaron & Conor, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours & many friends.
May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
~
Reposing Sunday evening (July 16th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 5pm - 6.30pm followed by removal to The Star of the Sea Church, Cromane. Requiem Mass Monday (July 17th) at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on
https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church
(mobile camera)
