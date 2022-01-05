Bridie Mahony, nee Clifford, Kilsarcon, Currow.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Saturday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Currow. Burial will take place in Scartaglen Cemetery

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

Family Information: Peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family.

Bridie is predeceased by her husband Pat, sisters Kathleen, Maryann, Peg and Joan and brothers Jerry and Pat.

Bridie will be deeply regretted by loving family; sons Neily, Pat and Eddie, daughters Sheila, Martina, Joan, Margaret and Maryann, brother Timmy, sisters Lil and Eileen, 24 grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace.