Bridie Fitzgerald Seaview, Sneem and formerly of Gortagown, Tahilla.

Reposing at 3 Sneem Leisure Village, Seaview, Sneem on Sunday evening December 5th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for family and close friends. Removal on Monday December 6th to St. Michael's Church, Sneem for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards to Sneem cemetery. Bridie's Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on www.stmichaelschurchsneem.org

Advertisement

Enquiries to Drummond Funeral Directors, Sneem.