Bridie Faley (née Corkery), Ballinruddery, Listowel, Co. Kerry.

Peacefully, on January 6th, 2023, at University Hospital, Limerick, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Mortimer and son Tom. Bridie will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters Denise and Ellen, sons Liam, Murt and Pat, grandchildren Stephen Anthony, David, Aisling, Stacey, Tom, Emma, Caitlin, Ella Louise and Kiana, her great-grandchildren, sisters Mary and Patricia, daughter-in-law Mags, sons-in-law Tommy and Mike, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Sunday evening from 5.30 p.m to 7.30 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Monday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Bridie being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , followed by private cremation in Shannon Crematorium. No flowers, please.

House strictly private, please.