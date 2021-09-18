Bridie Egan nee O’Donoghue of Talaught, Fenit and formerly Drumnacurra, Causeway.
Funeral arriving to the Church of the Purification, Churchill (via Fenit) on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Bridie will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/camera/churchill). Interment afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee. House private please
Family information- Beloved wife of the late Brendan and dearest mother of Maurice & Hilary.
Sadly missed by her loving family, nephew, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.
