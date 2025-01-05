Bridie Dowling née Barry of Kilgulbin, Ardfert, died on 4th January 2025, beloved wife of the late John and dearest mother of Michael,

Catherine and Bridget, sister of the late Mickey-Joe, Patrick, Kathleen and Mary.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Adam, Jack, Cian, Lauren, Ciara, Thomas & Aishling, sisters Peggy, Ann & Philomena, sons-in-

law Paul Galvin and Mark Grace, daughter-in-law Patricia, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday (7th January) from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Bernard’s Church,

Abbeydorney on Wednesday morning at 11:45 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Bridie will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/st-bernards-church-abbeydorney). Interment afterwards in The Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. c/o Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.