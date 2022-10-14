Bridie Diggin née Shea

BRIDIE DIGGIN (NEE SHEA)

GLOUNAGUILLAGH , KILLORGLIN AND FORMERLY OF COOLROE , GLENBEIGH

Reposing at Flynns Funeral Home, Killorglin V93PK66 on Sunday, 16th Oct. 2022, from 5.00 p.m. to 7.00 p.m. Funeral will arrive to St.James Church, Killorglin on Monday, 17th Oct, for Requiem Mass at 10.30 a.m. followed by burial to Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin.

Family Flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Palliative Care University Hospital Kerry

Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

Advertisement

Bridie Diggin (nee Shea) Glounaguillagh, Killorglin and formerly of Coolroe, Glenbeigh, Co. Kerry passed away peacefully in the presence of her loving family and the staff of the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry on 14th October 2022. (Predeceased by her brother Pat). Deeply mourned by her loving family, her husband Denis, daughters Frances and Geraldine, son Denis, daughter-in-law Merja, and Paul, grandchildren, Luke, Orla, Shane and Liam, sister Maureen (Lynch), brother Tim, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and many friends.