Bridie Carroll née Roche, Snipefield, Ardfert.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home tomorrow evening (Fri) from 6pm to 8pm.

The Requiem Mass for Bridie Carroll née Roche will be celebrated on Saturday at 12 noon in The Sacred Heart Church, Kilmoyley.

Mass will be livestreamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/ardfert-kilmoyley/

Interment afterwards in Kilmoyley Cemetery.