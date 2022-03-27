Bridie Carroll nee O'Callaghan, 20 Gleann Scotia, Ballyard, Tralee and formerly of Cahermoneen, Tralee: adored wife of John, beloved mother of Seán, Kelly and Katie and cherished daughter of Steve and the late Joan (O’Sullivan).

Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family – her husband, son, daughters, father, brothers Seán and Kevin, grandchildren Amelia, Adam, Oisín, Alex and Óran, son-in-law Darren, daughter-in-law Laura, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee, on Wednesday afternoon (March 30th) at 1.40pm for 2.00pm Requiem Mass, followed by burial afterwards in Annagh Cemetery.

Bridie’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

www.stjohns.ie

Those who wish to offer their condolences to Bridie’s family can do so using the "Condolences" option below.

Family flowers only, please.

Donations in lieu to Pieta House via the following link https://www.pieta.ie/contact/pieta-kerry/

Enquiries to Mc Elligott's Funeral Home, Tralee.