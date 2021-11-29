Bridie C. Shine née Conroy, Knockanure Road, Moyvane.
Predeceased by her dearly beloved husband Connie, infant son Connie, sisters Maureen, Monica, Elizabeth (Dolly) and her brother Jack. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Sheila and Margaret, grandchildren Anne and John, brothers Eddie and Dan, son-in-law Chris, sisters-in-law Marie, Rosaleen and Patricia, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this evening from 5.30 p.m to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane, on Thursday morning at 11.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Bridie being celebrated at 12 noon, live-streamed on https://youtube.com/channel/UCVQVOMu9jmtp3EyH3co9n_Q , followed by burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane. Family flowers only, please. House strictly private.
