Bridie (Bridget) Casey (née Walsh)

Bridie passed away peacefully on February 5th at St. Anne's Hospital, Cahersiveen surrounded by her loving family and the wonderful, caring staff of the hospital. Beloved wife of the late Tim Casey and mother of baby Marie Bernadette. Pre-deceased by her parents John and Mary Walsh, her brothers Maurice, Mike and Jack and her sisters Mary and Kate. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Emily, Breda, Nora, Loreto, Esther, Helen and Deirdre, her sons Tim and Brendan, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends.

May Bridie's gentle soul rest in peace.

Waking in Daly's Funeral Home on Friday, February 7th from 5:00 to 7:30p.m. Removal afterwards to Daniel O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen, arriving at 8p.m. Funeral Mass on Saturday, February 8th at 11a.m. Burial afterwards in Killavarnogue Cemetery.

The mass will be livestreamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Anne's Hospital, Cahersiveen.