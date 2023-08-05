Bridgie O'Carroll (nee Breen) of Gortnaskeha, Ballybunion, peacefully on 4th Aug 2023 at Áras Mhuire Nursing Home, Listowel in the company of her family and carers.

Pre-deceased by her parents, John and Hannah, brothers, Mick, Jack, Ned and Paddy, sisters, Joan Nell, Liz, Noreen, Maureen and Teresa.

Fondly remembered by her loving husband, Thomas, sons, Gerard, Paul and Brian, daughters-in-law, Dominique, Claudette and Myra, grandchildren, Kilian, Dale, Tadhg, Saoirse, Yann and Lucca, sister, Phil in UK, nieces, nephews, extended family, wonderful neighbours and great friend

Reposing in Lynch`s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Sunday from 5-7pm. Funeral Cortege will leave her son, Brians home in Gortnaskeha for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Johns Church, Ballybunion. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in Killehenny cemetery

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Aras Mhuire Nursing Home Listowel