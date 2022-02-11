Bridgid (Bridie) Riney (née Lynch)

Brigid (Bridie) Riney (nee Lynch), (Killowen, Kenmare, Co Kerry).

On the 11th of February, 2022, Bridie passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at University Hospital Kerry and in the presence of her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Denis (Square), loving mother of Geraldine, Margaret-Ann and Noel. Adoring grandmother of Denise, Danielle, Alexander and Richard. Cherished great-grandmother of Darragh, Oisin, Ciaran and Harrison. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her daughters, son, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Noel and Jim, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Sunday evening (February 13th) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Monday morning (February 14th) from O' Connor's Funeral Home to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare for 11.00am Requiem Mass which will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com MASS (live streaming) followed by burial in the Old Kenmare Cemetery