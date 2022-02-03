Bridget Rowley (née O’Connor)

Bridget Rowley (nee O’Connor), Rea, Kilmorna, Listowel, Co. Kerry and formerly of Abbeyfeale, who passed away peacefully, in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff at Beechwood House Nursing Home, Newcastle West on Friday, February 4th 2022.

Bridget is very sadly missed by her loving husband Pat, sons John, Patrick and Peter, daughters Suzanne and Monica, sons-in-law Mike and Kieran, daughters-in-law Sharon, Breda and Moira, grandchildren David, Sandra, Timothy, Jodie, Adam, Bryan, Robyn, Lily and Cora, brothers Pat and Eddie, sister Kate, all her other relatives and many friends.

Rest In Peace

Funeral cortege will arrive at The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale on Monday at 10.30 a.m.

Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. will be live streamed on the following:

www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

Burial afterwards in Reilig na Tríonóide, Templeglantine.

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

House strictly private please.