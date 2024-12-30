Bridget Quigley (née Carroll), Woodlawn, Bridge Road, Listowel and late of Trieneragh, Duagh.
Peacefully, on December 29th, 2024, in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry, surrounded by her loving family. Bridget will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Bill, sisters Hannah, Margaret, Carmel, Denise and Pauline, brothers Christy, Derry, Pat and Mick, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.
MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Wednesday afternoon, January 1st, from 2.00pm to 4.00pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Thursday morning at 11.15am, with the Requiem Mass for Bridget being celebrated at 11.30am, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , followed by burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.
Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit at www.kerryhospice.com .
