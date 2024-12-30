Bridget Poff nee Purcell, Iveragh Park, Killorglin and formerly of Scrahan, Upper Tullig, Killorglin.

Bridget passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on December 29th 2024

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons and daughter John, Jason and Orla and their father Johnny. Her dearly loved grandchildren Darragh, Mia, Zoe and Conor, sisters Eileen, Joanie and Peggy, brother James, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing Wednesday evening (Jan.1st) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 4.30pm - 6.30pm.

Funeral arriving Thursday morning (Jan. 2nd) to St. James' Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by private cremation.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://www.mcn.live/Camera/killorglin-st-james-church

Bridget's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.