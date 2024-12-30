Bridget Poff nee Purcell, Iveragh Park, Killorglin and formerly of Scrahan, Upper Tullig, Killorglin.
Bridget passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on December 29th 2024
Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons and daughter John, Jason and Orla and their father Johnny. Her dearly loved grandchildren Darragh, Mia, Zoe and Conor, sisters Eileen, Joanie and Peggy, brother James, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
~ ~ ~ ~
May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
~ ~ ~ ~
Reposing Wednesday evening (Jan.1st) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 4.30pm - 6.30pm.
Funeral arriving Thursday morning (Jan. 2nd) to St. James' Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by private cremation.
Mass will be live streamed on
https://www.mcn.live/Camera/killorglin-st-james-church
Bridget's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.
Recommended
A South Kerry road due to be repaired in JanuaryDec 30, 2024 17:47
St.Mary’s Castleisland blitz updateDec 30, 2024 17:45
Record number of patients presenting to UHK with fluDec 30, 2024 17:13
World quarter-final line up completeDec 31, 2024 08:57
In-stadium announcements for V-A-R decisions to be used next monthDec 30, 2024 17:10