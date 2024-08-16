Bridget Philomena Moynihan née O'Sullivan, Upper Lissivigeen and late of Coolroe East, Ballyhar, Killarney.

Peacefully at her home in the company of her loving family. Beloved wife of Christy and much loved mother of Michael, John, Marie and Christopher. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her family, son-in-law Trevor, daughter-in-law Nicola, her grandchildren Laura, Conor, Caitlin and Theo, sisters-in-law Kitty and Patricia, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many friends, especially those in the Woking Irish Association. Predeceased by her sister Joan and her brothers Patrick, Donie, Brendan, Seamus, Denis, Seán O and Micheál.

"May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Sunday evening from 4.30pm to 6.00pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral

HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE PLEASE