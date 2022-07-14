Advertisement

Bridget Moore (née Golden)

Jul 19, 2022
Bridget Moore (née Golden)
The death has occurred of Bridget Moore (née Golden)
Uxbridge Road, Ealing, London and late of The Glen, Ballinskelligs, Kerry

Family Information:  Beloved wife of the late Joe and loving mother of Gary and Kerry.  Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Melanie, her sisters Mary Joy and Theresa O'Shea.  Relative and friends
"May She Rest in Peace"
