The death has occurred of Bridget Moore (née Golden)
Uxbridge Road, Ealing, London and late of The Glen, Ballinskelligs, Kerry
Family Information: Beloved wife of the late Joe and loving mother of Gary and Kerry. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Melanie, her sisters Mary Joy and Theresa O'Shea. Relative and friends
"May She Rest in Peace"
