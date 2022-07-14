Advertisement

The death has occurred of Bridget Moore (née Golden)

Uxbridge Road, Ealing, London and late of The Glen, Ballinskelligs, Kerry

Family Information: Beloved wife of the late Joe and loving mother of Gary and Kerry. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Melanie, her sisters Mary Joy and Theresa O'Shea. Relative and friends

"May She Rest in Peace"