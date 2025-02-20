Bridget Leahy, Reacashla, Brosna and late of Victoria Road, Cork. Peacefully on February 20th 2025 in the wonderful care of the Staff of University Hospital Kerry with her family by her side . Predeceased by her parents Michael and Nora. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving sisters Peg McAuliffe and Mary Leahy , her niece, nephews, all extended family ,cousins and a wide circle of friends .
May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Friday evening (Feb 21st) from 6pm to 8pm . Funeral arriving to St. Carthage's Church, Brosna on Saturday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery Brosna . The Mass will be livestreamed on the St. Carthage's Church Facebook Page.
