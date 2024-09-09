Bridget Kennelly née O'Regan, Knopogue, Ballyduff, passed away peacefully on Sunday 8th September, 2024 in the loving care of the staff of the Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Patsy, daughter Maureen, grand-daughter Emer Kate, brothers John and Pat Joe, Brendan and her sister Anne. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Mike, Johnny and Pa, daughters Mary and Ann, sons-in-law Donal and Neily, daughters-in-law Amanda, Geraldine and Mary, her 17 grandchildren and one great-grandchild, her sisters Sr. Martina and Margaret, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Lawlor's Funeral Home, Ballyduff on Monday evening from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm followed by removal at 8:00 pm to S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballyduff. Requiem Mass for Bridget will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11:00 am. Burial immediately afterwards in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Causeway/Ballyduff Dioceses of Kerry website.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, UHK.