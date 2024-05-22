Bridget Keane, Pilgrim Hill, Kilmorna, Listowel and Athea, Co. Limerick, passed away peacefully, following a brief illness, in the care of the doctors, nurses and staff at University Hospital Cork, with her family by her side, on Monday, 20th May 2024.
Bridget is very sadly missed by her loving son Josh, partner Thomas, parents Jer and Mary, sister Joanne, aunts, uncles, cousins, all her other relatives, neighbours and friends.
Rest In Peace our Angel
Reposing at her parents’ residence, Pilgrim Hill, Kilmorna (V31 VP79) on Thursday, 23rd May from 4.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Traffic management system will be in place and funeral traffic will approach from the Athea/Knockanure road. Funeral cortège will depart Pilgrim Hill on Friday, 24th May at 12.30 p.m. to St. Bartholomew’s Church Athea to arrive for Requiem Mass at 1.00 p.m.
Requiem Mass will be live streamed on: www.churchservices.tv/atheaparish
Interment afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery Athea.
Family flowers only please. If would like to donate to Brú Columbanus in memory of Bridget, please click on this link.
