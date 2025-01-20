Advertisement

Bridget Higgins  (née Morrissey)

Bridget Higgins  (née Morrissey)  Tulligoline North, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick,  Milltown, Co. Kerry and late of Wembley, London.

Peacefully at home in the loving care of her family and friends on 11th January 2025.

Forever loved and dearly missed by her beloved husband Jim and her children James and Bridget, son-in-law Brendan, adored grandchildren Joseph and Senan, brother Frank, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

Bridget is predeceased by her grandson Luke, her parents John and Catherine, her sister Kitty and brothers Tom, John, Paddy and James.

"May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney,  this Tuesday the 21st of January from 7:15pm to 8:30pm. Funeral arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Listry, Kerry at 11:00am Wednesday the 22nd of January for Requiem Mass at 11:30am, Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link https://churchmedia.tv/church-of-the-immaculate-conception-listry

Bridget's family would like to thank you for your support in this difficult time. If

