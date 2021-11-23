Bridget Hartnett (nee Weathers), Meenleitrim, Knocknagoshel.
Beloved daughter of the late Elizabeth and Jerry Weathers, Bridget was predeceased by her husband William. She will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Lisa and Anne, sisters Mary (McAuliffe), Eilish (Sheahan), brothers Phillie, Denny and Jerry, Aunt Maggie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandniece, relatives, neighbours, friends and the wonderful staff at Kilcara. Bridget passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the excellent care of the staff at University Hospital Kerry. May Bridget Rest in Peace
Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel Village this evening from 4:30pm to 7:00pm. Funeral mass for Bridget will take place in St Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel on Saturday at 12 noon, followed by interment in Clonfert Cemetery, Newmarket, Co. Cork.
Live streaming of Bridget's funeral mass will be available on the St. Mary's Church, Knocknagoshel Facebook page
Enquiries to Leahy’s Undertakers Knocknagoshel.
